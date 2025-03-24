Congress leaders reaffirm commitment to weaker sections

Asifabad: State Mineral Corporation Chairman Anil Kumar urged party members to strengthen the Congress organisation and work towards its growth. He made these remarks while attending the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan’ programme at Vodapally Garden on Sunday. The event was presided over by Congress Party District President Kokkirala Vishwa Prasad Rao and attended by MLC Dande Vitthal.

Addressing the gathering, Anil Kumar stressed upon the need to honour the contributions of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, who sacrificed their lives for the nation. He accused the BJP of promoting communal politics and distorting history, alleging that the party had betrayed the Quit India Movement. He further claimed that the BJP was planning to sideline marginalised communities and was disrespecting DrBRAmbedkar, who championed the rights of the poor and weaker sections. He also accused the BJP of opposing a caste census and questioned why backward-class leaders within the BJP were silent on the issue. He demanded that the bill proposing 42% reservation for BCs, which has been sent to the Centre, be passed unconditionally. Anil Kumar reiterated that Congress is committed to the welfare of marginalized communities and that Rahul Gandhi is actively working for their upliftment. He also questioned why the BJP had not implemented SC classification in states it governs, unlike the Congress.

State leaders Bhaskar, constituency incharge Shyam Naik, Parliament constituency incharge Atram Suguna, and others were present.