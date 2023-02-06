Congress leaders unveils Hath-Se-Hath Jodo Yatra poster

Kollapur: TPCC General Secretary and Kollapur Congress party in charge Rangineni Abhilash Rao released the Hath-se-Hath Jodo Yatra wall poster and launched the Yatra in Kollapur constituency on Monday.

Earlier Abhilash Rao visited the famous Naynonipally Maisamma Temple and offered special prayers to the deity and sough the blessings to make the Hath-se-hath jodo yatra taken up by TPCC President Revanth Reddy, a grand success.

While releasing the Hath-se-Hath Jodo yatra wall poster, the TPCC General secretary said that through this yatra, the congress party is aiming to reach out to each and every door step and explain about the failures of the TRS and BJP governments respectively in the state and centre to the people and spread the message of congress party's plans of development and at the same time take the message of Rahul Gandhi's to the masses.

Nagar Kurnool District Congress General Secretary Sivanna, District Sevadal General Secretary Rafi Uddin, State Social Media Secretary Motte Paramesh, Peddakottapalli Mandal President Tagili Krishnaiah, Veepanagandla Mandal President Godala Biraya Yadav, Pentlavelli Mandal President Madhgam Narasimha Yadav were present.