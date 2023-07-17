Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah files a police complaint against CM KCR

Bhadrachalam: Bhadrachalam Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah filed a police complaint against Telangana Chief Minister KCR. He asked to register a case against KCR for not implementing the promises given. A complaint was handed over to SSI Madhu Prasad at Bhadrachalam police station on Monday.



"KCR has promised to allocate funds for the development of Bhadrachalam area, but it has not been fulfilled so far. He cheated the people of Bhadrachalam constituency. Earlier, Rs 100 crores were announced for the development of Ramalaya, but not even a single rupee has been released so far," said Podem Veeraiah.

"The Chief Minister, who came to supervise the town of Bhadrachalam during the floods last year, announced Rs. 1,000 crores for strengthening the embankment, raising the height and rehabilitating the people of the flooded colonies. Funds have not been sanctioned even after a year," he said. He asked that there is a possibility of Godavari overflowing again as the rains are falling and whether the people of Bhadrachalam area will have to be inundated by Godavari this year as well, he asked.