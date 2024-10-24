Congress MLAs accuse KTR of spreading falsehoods on Musi rejuvenation

Hyderabad: Congress MLAs have strongly criticised BRS working president KT Rama Rao, accusing him of spreading misinformation about the Musi rejuvenation project.

Speaking to the media at the Congress Legislative Party ( CLP) media conference hall here on Wednesday, Congress MLAs- Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy and Vemula Veeresham questioned why, despite having sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Hyderabad since before 2014, no progress was made on the Musi cleanup during the decade-long tenure of BRS government.

On the occasion, Congress MLA Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy announced plans for a movement across the undivided Nalgonda district and shared details of a significant event to be held on October 26 at Pillayapalli village in Bhongir constituency along the banks of the Musi River.

He urged all political parties to unite for the cause, calling out the BRS for not acting responsibly and accusing the BJP of politicising the issue.

Another Congress MLA Vemula Veeresham highlighted the optimism of the people, who see Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as a beacon of hope for better days.

He pointed out that while the Chief Minister is working on cleaning up the Musi river, the BRS is creating chaos instead of supporting the cause.

Veeresham also dared KTR to drink a glass of water from the Musi River and walk along its banks without a mask.

The Congress MLA further urged former minister Jagadish Reddy to clarify his stance on the Musi rejuvenation project.