Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy slams KCR for skipping Bhongir

Hyderabad: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday severely criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not visiting Bhongir for a long time.

Speaking to the media here, Reddy said the CM visited Yadadri temple 15 times so far to review the temple renovation but did not visit Bhongir even once. The Bhongir MP demanded that KCR to immediately release funds to gram panchayats and municipalities in the district.

Stating that the CM advocating scrapping of the Constitution was not proper, Reddy demanded that he withdraw his call for abolition of the statute authored by Dr B R Ambedkar.

Pointing out that KCR had constructed Pragathi Bhavan without wasting a minute, the MP asked as to why he failed to install 125 ft Ambedkar statue. He made it clear that the party would attend the CM's programme in Bhongir peacefully on Saturday and apprise the problems of Alair and Bhongir constituencies.