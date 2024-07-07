Congress Panch Nyay goes for a toss in TS: Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned the Congress party about what had happened to its promise in its ‘Panch Nyay Patra’ in Telangana? In an informal chat with media persons here on Saturday, he said as part of the Panch Nyay, the Congress promised that people’s representatives who win from one party and go to other parties will be disqualified. But, in Telangana, there is no difference between Congress and BRS in encouraging party defections, corruption, irregularities and fraud of promises. He asked if the Congress is really committed to ‘Panch Nayya Patra’, all the MLAs who defected to the Congress should resign and contest the elections. He said that Congress claims that 26 BRS MLAs are in touch with it. How can Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao alone resign and other Congress MLAs defecting are not resigning and contesting polls again, he asked.

He said if all of them resign and go to the elections, the BJP will win all those seats, he said. He clarified that MLAs who join the BJP have to resign and join as was done previously in Huzurabad and Munugodu Assembly by-elections.

Welcoming the meeting of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and A Revanth Reddy, he said that the two states should resolve the pending issues amicably and sincerity efforts should be made to work to solve the pending problems. He expressed hope that fair decisions would be arrived at for the benefit of the people of both States. He demanded to know how the Congress government would fulfil its promise of 2 lakh jobs in the remaining 5 months.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar also took exception to the State government releasing funds for the development works to the Congress candidates who have lost in the elections, instead of the sitting MLAs elected from BJP.