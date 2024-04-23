  • Menu
Congress Party in Cantonment Constituency Sees Massive Additions as TRS Leaders Join

Highlights

In a significant development for the Congress party in Cantonment Constituency, a large group of senior leaders from the TRS party have announced their decision to join the Congress party

In a significant development for the Congress party in Cantonment Constituency, a large group of senior leaders from the TRS party have announced their decision to join the Congress party. The move was led by Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, the Parliament Incharge for Malkajgiri, who was impressed by the schemes and initiatives being implemented by the Congress party.

The Cantonment Congress Party candidate, Mr. Ganesh, saw a surge in support as TRS leaders such as Satish Gupta and his followers Ravi, Madhu Mudiraj, Sahil Singh, Varshit Singh, Chitti, Raju, Mahesh, Vinod, Sonu, and others decided to join the Congress party. The leaders were welcomed into the party by Hanumantha Rao, who presented them with party scarves as a symbol of their allegiance.

The addition of these influential leaders is expected to strengthen the Congress party's presence in Cantonment Constituency and boost their prospects in the upcoming elections. The move signifies a significant shift in political alliances and could have far-reaching implications for the local political landscape.

