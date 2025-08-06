Congress party states Mahadharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over BC reservations

The Congress Party is currently holding a Mahadharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, pressuring for the immediate approval of bills that have been passed by the Telangana state government. These bills, which aim to increase reservations for backwards classes (BC) in education, employment, and local body elections to 42 percent, have already been sent to the President.

The protest includes participation from prominent leaders such as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC President Mukesh Kumar Goud, as well as several ministers, MLAs, MLCs, Corporation Chairmen, DCC Presidents, and leaders from BC associations. Rahul Gandhi, a top leader of the Congress Party, is expected to join the closing ceremony this evening.

Representatives from various parties within the India alliance, including the DMK, Left parties, Shiv Sena UBT, NCP (SP), RJD, and Samajwadi Party, are also set to attend and show their support for the cause. MP Kanimozhi highlighted the issue, stating, “69 percent reservation is being implemented in Tamil Nadu. Don't put any limits on justice. No one can say that there should be a 50 percent limit on reservations.”