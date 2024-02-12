Congress plays waiting game with wannabe turncoats

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress has deferred any new joinings, even as scores of BRS leaders across different levels are ready to shift loyalties.

Apart from MLAs, leaders mostly from districts are in touch with party leadership. However the Congress with the aim to ensure maximum political mileage in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls creating a buildup over the issue, but not ready to make hasty decisions to avert negative impact.

The ruling party which remains upbeat and trying to cash in on the components of various schemes including Mahalakshmi, Cheyutha and to be launched Gruha Jyothi is positive about getting double digit figures in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Despite the claims by the Congress leaders that the over 20 MLAs amongst other leaders from BRS will join and the party will be emptied within days, the party leadership is playing safe. It is making a calculated move so as to not disturb the buoyancy created during the Assembly polls.

According to party sources despite the fact that the BRS leadership appeared to be perturbed by joinings of few of the Corporators of GHMC, there is an undercurrent within rank and file of the pink party across various districts.

“More than City, the leaders in districts are eager to join the Congress. Major reason for this is that they have tasted and enjoyed the power for almost a decade. They are not ready to digest the fact that they represent the losing side and struggle for getting benefits. Leaders in almost all the districts are attempting to join so that they secure key positions. However, the Congress is not keen at this juncture, as the joinings may impact the outcome of the elections, in case it creates negative perception” said a senior party leader.

Some other leaders have questioned usage of the term ‘poaching’, citing BRS leaders who were voluntarily coming forward to join the Congress. Countering the allegations that some key leaders like former MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao were encouraging defections of BRS Corporators, the party Corporators claim that the Congress was not making any sort of efforts to trigger defections, but they were on their own making headway. “Our leaders respect the people’s verdict and it is wrong to say that Congress was poaching, as BRS leaders were coming on their own. It is only because of the attitude of the BRS top brass that Corporators like Baba Fasiuddin are joining Congress. Most are realising this and there remains no effort whatsoever from Congress’s side to encourage them to defect,” explained a Corporator.