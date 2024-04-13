Congress rallies support for Vamsi’s victory in Keshampet mandal

Rangareddy: Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar rallied Congress supporters in Keshampet mandal, advocating for a resounding victory for their parliamentary candidate, Challa Vamsichand Reddy. The occasion marked a pivotal moment for the party as it sought to achieve a "double dhamaka" by clinching victory both locally and nationally.

At a gathering of key party workers from Keshampet mandal, Veerlapalli Shankar, alongside Mahbubnagar Congress Parliamentary candidate Challa Vamsichand Reddy and other party leaders, emphasised the importance of securing victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Shankar underscored his commitment to prioritising the development of Keshampet, acknowledging the challenges faced by its residents during the previous administration.

Addressing the crowd, Shankar vowed to steer the constituency toward progress under Congress rule, promising to overcome obstacles and deliver on his commitments. He asserted that a resounding win for Vamsichand Reddy would pave the way for substantial development in Palamuru district, with increased funding for agriculture and water projects from the Central government.

In a notable show of support, former Sarpanch of Pomalapally village, Krishnaiah Yadav, along with 160 TRS leaders, joined the Congress party under Vamsichand Reddy's leadership, pledging their dedication to the party's cause. MLA Veerlapalli Shankar welcomed the new members into the fold, symbolising a united front in the pursuit of electoral success.

Congress youth leader AP Mithun Reddy echoed the sentiments of his colleagues, and underscored the necessity of defeating opposition parties to realise the aspirations of the people. He expressed optimism for the future under Congress’ leadership. The event was attended by a host of party leaders and dignitaries, including in-charge Madhusudan Reddy, mandal party president Guda Veeresham, and block Congress presidents, among others.