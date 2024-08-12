Congress Ready to Take Over Nakrekal Municipality Amid No-Confidence Motion

The Congress party is set to make significant political gains as it targets Nakirekal Municipality through a no-confidence motion. The strategic move is expected to lead to the municipality falling under Congress control, following key support from councillors previously aligned with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Congress MLA Vemula Veeresham has been actively focusing on the municipality's transition. As part of the plan, Chairman Rachakonda Srinivas will be removed from his position today. Nakirekal Municipality comprises 20 wards, with the distribution of councillors as follows: 11 from BRS, six from the All India Forward Black Lion, two from Congress, and one independent.

In an unexpected shift, six councillors elected under the Black Lion symbol, along with two who had previously opposed Congress, have now aligned with the no-confidence motion against the current leadership. Additionally, seven BRS councillors have supported the motion. This coalition has resulted in a total of 16 councillors backing the no-confidence vote.

The no-confidence motion's passage reflects a significant shift in the municipality’s political landscape, paving the way for Congress to take control. This development underscores the party’s strategic focus and ability to leverage political alliances effectively.