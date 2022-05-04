Congress reduced to level of regional party: Harish Rao

Karimnagar: Congress has been reduced to the level of regional party after Rahul Gandhi took its reins, ridiculed Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

He sought to know why Rahul Gandhi was coming to Telangana and were there any of the schemes in your Congress-ruled States like it was in Telangana. The Congress has a bad history of joining hands with Telangana traitor N Chandrababu Naidu during the last elections.

Harish Rao inaugurated a 100-bed maternal and child health centre in Peddapalli town along with Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, MP Venkatesh, MLAs Manohar Reddy, Korukunti Chander, MLCs Bhanu Prasad, Ramana and TSMSIDC Chairman Errolla Srinivas.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao expressed happiness at setting up the hospital with Rs. 18 crore. Before the formation of Telangana, the number of MCH centres was six; now there were 28 MCH centres.

Chief Minister KCR is setting up mother and child care centres with a budget of Rs 403 crore.

The number of child deliveries in government hospitals in the State has gone up from 30 to 56 per cent since the advent of the KCR kit, the Health Minister said.

Harish Rao demanded BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to explain when the Modi government was going to fill up 15.62 lakh post which the Centre promised. The TRS government notified 90,000 jobs.

Minister Eshwar said that after the formation of the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao solved every problem. Already much progress has been made on water and agriculture fronts. Now education and medicine are the priorities.

With the formation of new districts and new medical colleges, the landscape was changing in the State. In the case of agriculture, the Centre is cheating the farmers by rejecting to buy paddy but Chief Minister did justice to the farmers no matter how much it costs, he said

Earlier in the day, Harish Rao and Eshwar inaugurated Mata Shishu Health Center at the General Hospital in Jagtial district. He told health officers to make steps to reduce cesarean operations in the district to 50 per cent in 6 months.