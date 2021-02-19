Congress seeks support for Jana Reddy in Nagarjunasagar bypoll

Nagarjunasagar: Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former CLP leader K Jana Reddy and farmers' union leader Kodanda Reddy took part in the Polam Bata-Poru Bata programme, organised by the Congress party in Thummadam village in Nidamanoor mandal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mallu stated that the Central government had brought three anti-farmers laws to benefit Ambani and Adani. He called upon people to unite against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and teach a fitting lesson to him in the forthcoming bypoll to Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency.

"Jana Reddy's victory should be the beginning of the realised dream of Telangana by Congress," he added. Farmers have to support Congress candidate Jana Reddy to get loan waiver amount, seeds, pesticides required for cultivation and loans to SHG groups, he added.