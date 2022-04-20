Congress stage dharna calling Muslims to boycott CM's Iftar party

Hyderabad: The Congress on Wednesday held a massive dharna in Hyderabad reiterating its call for boycott of Iftar party to be hosted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and demanded that the TRS government provide jobs and loans to the minority communities.

Led by Hyderabad City Congress Committee (HCCC) Minorities Department Chairman Sameer Waliullah, Congress senior leaders, including TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin and others, held the dharna at Masab Tank after Zohar prayers.

Sameer Waliullah said, "For the first time in the history the Muslims are holding a protest during the holy month of Ramzan. This is not politics. This is a fight for justice. We are being denied jobs and loans by the TRS Govt. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is trying to lure poor Muslims with a pack of Biryani and khajoor once a year. This has been going on for the last eight years and now the community got tired of such cheap tactics."

Sameer Waliullah said the previous Congress government ensured educational, economical and political empowerment of poor Muslims through 4 percent reservation and other measures. However, KCR, who came to power on the promise of giving 12 percent Muslim reservations cheated the community on multiple fronts. He did not do anything for the growth of Muslims but created hype about him being a secular and fair leader.

"The annual Iftar party is a major tool used by CM KCR to cheat the Muslims. This event has nothing to do with Iftar, which is an auspicious occasion to break the Roza. CM KCR and his Deputy Home Minister Mahmood Ali are trying to pollute the spirit of Ramzan by using occasions like Iftar to humiliate the entire community. By offering a meal once a year, they are giving the wrong message that Muslims do not need jobs or loans for self-employment. The Sherwani-Biryani combo will not impress the minorities anymore. We want jobs, loans and the promised unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016," he added.

The Congress activists were holding a long banner with the hashtag #BoycottKCRIftarParty. The slogans on the other placards read "Mr KCR, Where is 12% Muslim Reservation? TRS implementing RSS Agenda; KCR is Modi Agent; Poor Muslims Needs Jobs & Loans, Not Alms."

Some banners also had the slogans, "Mr KCR, Musalmanon Ko Bheek Nahi, Naukri Do; TRS Govt neglected Muslims in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors; Mr KCR, Saal Mein Ek Biryani Ka Packet Nahi, Muslims Ko Naukri Do, Loan Do; Rs. 200 ka Ramzan Gift Dekar Muslims Ki Beizzati Mat Karo, KCR Musalmanon Ko Naukri Do and Musalman Bheek Nahi, Apna Haq Maang Rahay Hain."