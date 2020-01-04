Congress sure to bag 3 civic bodies

Patancheru: The Congress party is strong in Patancheru constituency and would emerge victorious in Tellapur, Ameenpur and Bollaram municipal elections, claimed party's constituency in-charge Kata Srinivas Goud here on Thursday. At the same time, he said, the TRS has become weak in Patancheru.

Addressing the meeting of main party activists of Tellapur municipality, he alleged that TRS leaders were trying to purchase votes. He asserted that people would not fall to the TRS offer of 'biryani' and 'bottles'. Goud advised the party men to show their strength in the polls.

Congress leaders M Sapanadev, Shankar Yadav, Godavari Anji Reddy, Prabhakar Reddy, Dokuri Rammohan Reddy, Mallesh Goud, Shyam Rao, Jayamma, Raju Goud said the party had developed the Tellapur area and that TRS had done nothing.

They called for united efforts to secure the party's win in the elections in spite of whoever gets tickets, adding that people were ready to vote for Congress party. "If TRS has money power, Congress has people's hacking," they claimed. Among those present at the meeting were Habeeb Jani, Wajid, G Srinivas, Mohan Reddy, Raji Reddy and Bhaskar Reddy.