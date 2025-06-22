Congress takes serious note of faction fighting in Warangal

Hyderabad: With rift between Minister Konda Surekha and MLAs from erstwhile Warangal widening, the AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan is slated to hold key meetings with the district leaders on Sunday.

According to sources, the AICC in-charge will be arriving in the City on Sunday and will be visiting Gandhi Bhavan to conduct various meetings. Amongst various issues during her latest visit, includes the issue of Warangal’s deepening rift between two major factions of the district.

With alleged inflammatory remarks by Konda Murali, the husband of Minister Konda Surekha, the trouble of ruling Congress has only increased.

On June 19, while delivering his address on Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, Murali targetted not only Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari and Parkal Legislator R Prakash Reddy, alleging they betrayed their former parties, but also targetted scores of other leaders.

Responding to this the MLAs along with district president Naini Rajender Reddy held meetings and also complained to PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud in person on Friday.

The Legislators further got frustrated following the announcement that the couple’s daughter will be contesting from Parkal in the next Assembly polls, which is presently represented by Prakash Reddy. The State leadership has taken a serious view of the statements of Konda Murali, husband of Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, against party MLAs in the erstwhile Warangal district. Meenakshi Natarajan also inquired about the development.