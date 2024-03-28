Congress terms freezing of bank accounts as ‘undemocratic act’

Hyderabad: AICC spokesperson Sujatha Paul termed the freezing of Congress party’s bank accounts as an ‘undemocratic act’ and questioned its timing during the announcement of the election notification.

Speaking to the media at Alair in the presence of local MLA Beerla Ilaiah, DCC president Sanjeev Reddy, PCC vice president Shobha Rani, PCC official spokesperson Bandi Sudhakar Goud, and others, the AICC spokesperson said that the ruling BJP has accumulated large funds through electoral bonds, while on the other hand freezing the Congress’s accounts to create hurdles for the national party, which is gearing up for contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. She demanded that the bank accounts of the Congress be restored if the country wishes to have free and fair elections.