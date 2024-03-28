Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
Congress terms freezing of bank accounts as ‘undemocratic act’
Hyderabad: AICC spokesperson Sujatha Paul termed the freezing of Congress party’s bank accounts as an ‘undemocratic act’ and questioned its timing during the announcement of the election notification.
Speaking to the media at Alair in the presence of local MLA Beerla Ilaiah, DCC president Sanjeev Reddy, PCC vice president Shobha Rani, PCC official spokesperson Bandi Sudhakar Goud, and others, the AICC spokesperson said that the ruling BJP has accumulated large funds through electoral bonds, while on the other hand freezing the Congress’s accounts to create hurdles for the national party, which is gearing up for contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. She demanded that the bank accounts of the Congress be restored if the country wishes to have free and fair elections.