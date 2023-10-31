Congress, TJS join hands for State polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) on Monday decided to work together in the ensuing Assembly elections. TJS chief Prof. Kodandaram announced that his party would extend unconditional support to the Congress. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said the TJS would be given priority in the formation of Congress government soon after the results are announced.

Revanth said Kodandaram's cooperation is required for the party to win with a big majority in the State. ‘Kodandaram has been fighting the BRS government policies for the last ten years; he has come to seek support of the Congress. People have faith in Kodandaram, as he has upheld the self-respect of Telangana .

A coordinating committee between the Congress and TJS will be appointed to move forward. The committee will coordinate to make the TJS part of the government. He said the TJS and Congress are working together for the elections.

Revanth accused the government of hacking the Opposition leaders’ phones . ‘KTR and KCR are trying to control the Congress. Everyone's phones are being tapped. KCR has created a private army and KTR has engaged hackers. “Our phones are being hacked. They want to control us. Those who want to cooperate with us are being threatened. KTR is threatening our relatives and friends too. They are hacking and listening to our private conversations on phones. This is not good. KTR is threatening businessmen. Harish, KTR and KCR are exploiting the situation . We will investigate those officers working in KCR's army soon after the party comes to power .” A Congress delegation led by AICC senior leader and Telangana in-charge ManikraoThakre and Revanth Reddy held talks with Kodandaram formore than an hour to chalk out an action plan to fight the BRS in the elections.