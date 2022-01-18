Congress to end TRS rule

Mulugu: The Congress will put an end to the tyrannic rule of the TRS, the AICC Women's wing general secretary and Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya said. Speaking at the party's digital membership drive here on Monday, she accused the TRS Government of pushing surplus revenue Telangana State into a debt trap.

"The governance has gone haywire under the despotic rule of K Chandrasekhar Rao," she said, referring to the plight of farmers. KCR who said 'no' to paddy in the rabi (yasangi) has in fact cultivating it in his farm house, she said, questioning his double standards. She accused the TRS Government of driving the farmers to suicides.

KCR diluting the very concept of the separate Telangana movement, she said, pointing to the GO 317 that made life miserable for the employees. "The employees have been forced to move to other districts leaving their native places.

The government has blithe concern towards the lives of the employees," Seethakka said, referring to the deaths of employees after the implementation of GO 317. She criticised the government for trying to throttle the voice of the Opposition which was demanding justice to the employees.