Congress to expose BRS failures

Warangal: It’s time for the Congress cadres to expose the failures of the BRS Government, AICC observer and Warangal Parliament in-charge Ravindra Uttamrao Dalvi said. Speaking at the review meeting of the Warangal West constituency in Hanumakonda on Sunday, Dalvi who spoke to the division leaders individually told them to chalk out a plan to reach out to the people.

“All that the leaders have to do is to explain the welfare schemes introduced by the Congress during its 10-year regime before 2014,” Dalvi said. Speaking on the occasion, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy emphasised the need for exposing the failures of the KCR Government, besides propagandizing the Congress’ ‘Six Guarantees’. The BRS will bite the dust if its failures were exposed properly, he opined. The six guarantees promised by the Congress - Maha Laxmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothy, Indiramma Houses, Yuva Vikasam and Cheyutha – are handy to bring back the Congress to power. He urged people to thank Sonia Gandhi by giving their mandate this time around to the Congress.

TPCC vice-president B Shobha Rani, Corporators Thota Venkateshwarlu, Pothula Sriman, senior leaders Puli Anil Kumar, K Venkat, Banka Sarala, B Vikram, Mirza Azizulla Baig, P Rahul Reddy, Aluvala Karthik, P Sathish, Banka Sampath Yadav, Gunti Swapna and Rahimunnisa Begum were among others present.