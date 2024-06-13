Congress to focus on local body polls

Warangal : Minister for Environment, Forests and Endowment Konda Surekha urged the cadre to continue their good work in the elections to the local bodies to make the Congress an unbeatable force. Speaking at party workers meeting in Station Ghanpur on Wednesday, she heaped praise on them for striving hard for the victory of Kadiyam Kavya in the recent concluded election to the Warangal Lok Sabha seat.

“Kavya has a huge responsibility on her as the onus is on her to exert pressure on the Centre for the development of Warangal. I hope Kavya would emulate her father and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari,” Konda Surekha said. She predicted a fast-paced development of the Station Ghanpur constituency under the leadership of Srihari who has vast experience. Thanking the cadre for her victory, MP Kavya assured them of supporting in their thick and thin. She urged the party workers to focus is on upcoming elections to the local bodies.

Kadiyam Srihari said that there is no space for groupism in the Station Ghanpur constituency. “The onus is on me to ensure Devadula waters to all the villages in the constituency. I will also strive hard for the development of the constituency with impetus on health and education,” Srihari said.

MLAs Revuri Prakash Reddy, KR Nagaraju, Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao, senior leaders S Indira and Ingala Venkatram Reddy were among others present.

