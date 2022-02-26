Congress warns of massive stir against power tariff hike

Kamareddy: Congress leader Shabbir Ali on Saturday warned of massive against the proposed hike in tariff by the state government. He took part in massive rally and and later addressed a public meeting in Domakonda.

He warned that the Congress party would launch a massive agitation if the TRS government increases the power tariff in the State.

He said that the power consumers in all the categories were already burdened due to the collection of development charges ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.

The former energy minister challenged TRS leaders to prove him wrong by clarifying whether or not the State government was collecting an additional levy of Rs 2,000 from the power consumers.

He stated that the people of the State want to dump the TRS in Bay of Bengal.

Targeting the BJP at Centre, shabbier Ali alleged that Modi government is not taking any measures to evacuate the stranded Indians in Ukraine.