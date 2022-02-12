Congress will fight against KCR's misrule

Rajapet: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy asserted that Congress will continue its fight against K Chandrashekar Rao till the end.

Congress leaders were arrested in advance and shifted to Rajapeta police station following a call from all parties to obstruct KCR's tour in the district.

Congress party district leaders Birla Ailaiah, Yadagirigutta and Aleru Mandal MPPs Chira Srisailam, Gandhamalla Ashok, Aleru, Yadagirigutta, Rajapeta, Turkapalli, Bommalaramaram mandal party presidents and a large number of party leaders were arrested and shifted to Rajapeta police station. MP Komatireddy visited the arrested Congress leaders. Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that he participated in various development programmes with CM KCR and was informed that he was restricted to submit memorandum of issues of Bhongir parliamentary constituency only.

He expressed his concern over not giving time to explain the needs of the district to CM KCR during his tour in the district. He criticized KCR of making illegal arrests and harassing opposition leaders while living in a democratic system. He said that no matter how many cases are filed against Congress party leaders and activists, will stand firm till the end of KCR's misrule.

He alleged that the TRS regime had nullified development in Telangana. Double-bedroom houses, unemployment benefits were nowhere to be found. People of the State are not in a position to believe the KCR tricks, he asserted. Among those arrested were Komatireddy Yuvasena president Mendu Bhaskarreddy and women president Ambabai, party main leaders Ramreddy, Surender and others.

Meanwhile, police made preventive arrests of DCC president Kumbam Anil Reddy and BJP district president Shyam and leaders and workers of both parties across the district.