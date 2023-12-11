Congress will fulfil all its vows: Naini

Warangal: The Congress Government will work with utmost commitment and fulfill all its election promises, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Sunday, after the victory rally organised by the Congress cadre, he thanked the people for electing him as their MLA in the recent elections.

“The Congress which played a major role in the formation of Telangana has come to power for the first time. The Congress knows the aspirations of the people in Telangana, and it will not disappoint them like the previous government,” Naini said.

“The Congress Government led by A Revanth Reddy had already started to implement two of the Six Guarantees - The “Maha Lakshmi Free Bus” scheme for women and the third gender, Rajeev Arogyasri Health Scheme that provides a Rs 10 lakh health insurance for the poor, Naini said. The other four guarantees will also be launched soon,” he added.

Naini said that the Congress Government will live up to the expectations of Sonia Gandhi, because of whom Telangana was formed. Earlier, the party workers gave a rousing welcome to Naini at the Diesel Colony. Naini garlanded the statues of Mother Theresa at Fathima Nagar, people’s poet Kaloji Narayana Rao at Kaloji Junction, and BR Ambedkar at Bus Depot X Roads. He also paid floral tributes to Telangana Martyrs’ Stupa at the Collectorate and Adalat.