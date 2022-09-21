Congress will retain Munugodu, says Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee PAC (Political Affairs Committee) Convener & former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir called upon the party cadre to work hard in an organised manner to ensure the victory of candidate Palvai Sravanthi in the forthcoming by-elections for the Munugodu Assembly constituency.

Shabbir Ali, who is in charge of Chandur Mandal of Munugodu constituency for by-elections, conducted a meeting at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday to discuss the strategy for the forthcoming by-polls. The former minister and In charge Munugodu Damodar Reddy, coordinator & ex-MLA Dr Vamshi Krishna, former Govt Whip E Anil, Mallareddy Ramreddy, Youth Congress president Shivasena Reddy, Kamareddy DCC President Kailasa Srinivas and other senior leaders of Chandur Mandal were present in the meeting.

It was decided during the meeting to constitute a 25-member committee for each polling booth. While there will be one coordinator for two polling booths, the cluster of 8-10 booths will be headed by a senior leader who will report to the Mandal Incharge.

Shabbir Ali informed that the constitution of the 25-member booth committees would be completed in the next three days and he would convene another meeting with those committee members on the September 24 in Chandur Mandal. He said that the Congress party would intensify the door-to-door campaign in the entire constituency. He said that the Munugodu constituency has always been a stronghold of the Congress party and it would retain it in the forthcoming by-elections.

"The Congress party got a lead of nearly 5,000 votes in Chandur Mandal in previous elections. This time too, Chandur Mandal will maintain its lead in the entire constituency. Our entire cadre is fully motivated and we will not leave any stone unturned to win this by-election," he said.