Congress workers lay siege to Bhongir Collectorate
Allege officials are delaying purchase of grain brought to the procurement centres
Bhongir: Demanding addressing the problems being faced by farmers while selling grain, Congress workers laid siege to Yadadri- Bhongiri Collectorate here on Wednesday
The collectorate road was blocked and traffic came to stand still on that road.
The Congress ranks raised anti-government slogans. However, the police foiled the Congress ranks’ attempt to enter the Collectorate. A scuffle took place between the police and Congress cadres on the occasion. Later, a group of Congress representatives under the leadership of DCC president Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy and former MLA Kududula Nagesh met Collector Pamela Satpathy and submitted a memorandum seeking a solution to the problems faced by the farmers at the purchase centres.
Speaking on this occasion, he said that the farmers brought their grain to the purchase centers but officials are not purchasing the same even if many days have passed. He said that they are exploiting the farmers by cutting the quantity in the name of moisture.
Leaders and activists of Aleru, Bhuvanagiri, Pochampally, Valigonda, Yadagirigutta, Bibinagar, Turkapally and other mandals party activists participated in the protest programme.