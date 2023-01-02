Connect with people of Old City: Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: In a move to strengthen its organisational network in the Old City of Hyderabad in view of the next Assembly elections, the Congress party inaugurated its party office for the Charminar constituency on Sunday. It also announced that party offices will be established in all municipal wards in the Old City in the next few weeks and TPCC President A Revanth Reddy will address meetings in all municipal divisions.

Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, along with Hyderabad DCC President Sameer Waliullah, former minister Dr G Chinna Reddy, TPCC Spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, TPCC General Secretaries Feroz Khan, Uzma Shakir and other senior leaders inaugurated the Congress party office at Moosabowli crossroads in the Charminar constituency on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ali exhorted the Congress cadre to utilise the new party office as a centre to connect with the people. He said that the local leaders should interact with the people on a regular basis to understand and resolve their problems.

He said that the 'election-to-election' basis approach would never bring people closer to the Congress party. Instead, he said that the local leaders should be available for the people on a 24x7 basis to address their needs.

He said that the Congress party offices in the Old City should guide jobless youth in getting subsidised loans, help poor families in getting Ration Cards, assist the families in health reimbursements under Aarogyasri and help all others who approach them with a problem.