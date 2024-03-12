Consensus continues to elude BRS on candidate for Nalgonda LS seat

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders are unable to arrive at a consensus for the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency; party chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday asked the district leaders to come with one common name so that the candidate can be announced.

KCR had a meeting with leaders from Nalgonda and Chevella Lok Sabha constituencies at his residence. Sources said the leaders could not arrive at a consensus for the Nalgonda LS segment. Two names were proposed by the leaders led by former minister G Jagadish Reddy---Tera Chinnapa Reddy and Kancharla Krishna Reddy.

Industrialist-turned politician and former member of Legislative Council, Chinrappa Reddy is trying his luck for the LS seat. The party leaders said he has the backing of Jagadish Reddy.

Another party leader and Council chairman GuthaSukhender Reddy’s son, Amit, is expecting ticket this time. However, party sources said Jagadish Reddy acted swiftly and made sure that he was not given the ticket. Amit is looking to join the Congress party as he has met Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy rising speculation of shifting.

In Chevella the party is likely to give ticket to KasaniGnaneshwar Mudiraj. Kasani was in Telugu Desam but came out after its supremo N Chandrababu Naidu decided not to contest the Telangana Assembly elections. During the elections, Kasani joined the BRS. It is said the party may give ticket to Gnaneshwar’s son Veeresh. However, party leaders may decide in favour of the senior leader.

The party had earlier announced the name of MP G Ranjith Reddy for Chevella. However, he is not keen to contest. The party had already lost the senior leader Patnam Mahender Reddy, who along with his wife and ZP chairperson Sunita Mahender Reddy, joined the Congress. Sunita will be the candidate from the Congress.