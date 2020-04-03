Constable suspended for thrashing a biker in Wanaparthy

Mahbubnagar: Wanaparthy SP Apoorva Rao on Thursday suspended a police constable for severely thrashing a biker, who was moving in and around in Wanaparthy during the lockdown.

Murali Krishna, along with his 10-year-old son, was going on a bike in the streets. When the police stopped him and took his bike keys, asking him the reason for coming out, he entered into a heated argument with them.

The police also found out that there 12 challans for traffic violation on various occasions. When police constable Ashok tried to seize the vehicle, Murali Krishna reportedly slapped the constable.

With this, the police resorted to lathi charge and beat Murali Krishna black and blue, while his son pleading the police to leave him. The video of the police beating Murali Krishna went viral on social media.

After learning the incident, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao ordered SP Apoorva Rao to take strict action against the constable for thrashing the biker.

After enquiring the matter, the SP had issued orders suspending constable Ashok and initiated an enquiry against the incident.