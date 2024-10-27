Constables step up protest, demanding implementation of ‘One Police Policy’

Nalgonda : Constables of the 12th Battalion Special Police Force in Annemparthi staged a protest on Saturday, demanding the implementation of the One Police Policy. They emphasized that this policy would allow them to be closer to their families, have more leave options, and work within their home districts without causing disruptions to any operations.

The constables expressed that unlike other departments, they do not have the option of demonstrating publicly on the streets. Yet, the Special Police Force plays a critical role in preventing antisocial activities, ensuring public safety, and protecting key leaders.

Although the government has stated that the current policy would remain in place, the constables’ protest has prompted senior officials to consider reforms.

In response, District SP Sharath Chandra Pawar met with the battalion constables, inquiring about their concerns. They submitted a written petition, highlighting their issues and requesting the implementation of the One Police Policy, which they noted had been reviewed in several States. The SP assured them that he would bring these concerns to the government.

Meanwhile, Nalgonda Rural SI Saidababu, who arrived to monitor public safety during the protest, was met with chants of “Go back!” from the constables, prompting him to leave.

Former MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy arrived at the battalion to show solidarity with the protesting constables.

However, the battalion police did not permit him to enter. At that time, the District SP was engaged in discussions with the constables. When Bhupal Reddy insisted on being allowed entry, the police forcibly arrested him and took him first to the Narketpalli police station and later transferred him to the Munugodu police station.

After his arrest, the former MLA stated that he was detained undemocratically when he only came to extend support to police families. He asserted that he was ready to fight for the people and criticized the government for failing to fulfil promises and diverting attention from the real issues faced by the police.