Construction of new Collectorates in 26 districts of telangana nearing completion

Hyderabad: New integrated Collector complexes in 26 district head quarters will come into operational soon as the construction of most of the building were nearly completed. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to inaugurate Siddipet Collectorate building this month.

State Roads and Building minister V Prashant Reddy on Thursday held a review on the progress in the construction of the collectorates with top officials here.

The officials informed the minister that the construction of collectorate offices in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtiyal, Rajanna Sircilla , Peddapalli, Vikarabad, Medchal - Malkajgiri districts were completed by 90 per cent. Reddy instructed the officials to ensure the inauguration of the complexes by this month end.

New Collectorates complexes in Warangal (Urban) , Jangaon and Rangareddy will start functioning by Dussera festival this year. The new collectorates have been constructed in 21new districts and 5 old districts. The total number of districtss is 33 in Telangana.