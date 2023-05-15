Contest in the Telangana between BRS and Congress: CPI

Hyderabad: CPI National Secretary Narayana said that the contest was between BRS and Congress in the Telangana state.



He said that the issue of alliance in Telangana would be discussed and a decision will be taken in the national meetings to be held on May 18 and 19. It has been revealed that we are ready to tie up with any secular party to defeat the BJP in the next elections. He said that the political developments have changed with the results of the Karnataka elections.

He said that the BJP has suffered a defeat despite the highly charged campaign in Karnataka by Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah. He said that with the results of Karnataka, the gates of BJP in the south have been closed. He suggested that all the political parties in Andhra Pradesh are trying to be in favour of Modi and there should be a change in the respective parties even with the Karnataka verdict. He said that in 212 constituencies in Karnataka, the Communists supported the Congress.