Live
- Supreme Court agrees to examine AP govt plea against NGT order on Avulapalli reservoir
- Shivakumar cancels Delhi trip due to 'ill-health'
- Excise case: 'Sisodia destroyed Cabinet Note file containing legal opinion', says CBI
- Top officials review G-20 arrangements in Kashmir
- Minister Malla Reddy launches Chief Minister Cup 2023 competitions
- NIA raids 13 locations in J&K in terror funding case
- Contest in the Telangana between BRS and Congress: CPI
- Congress, Sena-UBT slam govt after SEBI tells Supreme Court that it was not probing Adani Group since 2016
- Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar 'rift' invented, they are united on Karnataka's progress: DKS' strategist
- Political scene in 'Kar'natakam' seems to be heading for a solution
Contest in the Telangana between BRS and Congress: CPI
It has been revealed that we are ready to tie up with any secular party to defeat the BJP in the next elections. He said that the political developments have changed with the results of the Karnataka elections
Hyderabad: CPI National Secretary Narayana said that the contest was between BRS and Congress in the Telangana state.
He said that the issue of alliance in Telangana would be discussed and a decision will be taken in the national meetings to be held on May 18 and 19. It has been revealed that we are ready to tie up with any secular party to defeat the BJP in the next elections. He said that the political developments have changed with the results of the Karnataka elections.
He said that the BJP has suffered a defeat despite the highly charged campaign in Karnataka by Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah. He said that with the results of Karnataka, the gates of BJP in the south have been closed. He suggested that all the political parties in Andhra Pradesh are trying to be in favour of Modi and there should be a change in the respective parties even with the Karnataka verdict. He said that in 212 constituencies in Karnataka, the Communists supported the Congress.