Contested BJP MLA Sriganesh inaugurates Cardinal Cup Football Tournament in Secunderabad

BJP leader Sriganesh attended the Cardinal Cup Football Tournament organized by Unity Sports Academy at Tirumalagiri Football Ground in Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency. The event marked the beginning of the competitions with athletes Naresh and Karthik participating in the tournament.





Contested MLA Sriganesh congratulated and greeted the athletes, showing his support for the tournament. The presence of the MLA added to the excitement of the event, with the athletes grateful for his encouragement.

