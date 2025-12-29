Continuous darshan at Bhimeshwara temple

Rajanna Sircilla: Withthe Medaram Sammakka–Saralamma Maha Jatara scheduled from January 28 to 31, 2026, the Sri Bhimeshwara Swamy Temple is expected to witness a sharp increase in pilgrim footfall in the coming weeks.

Anticipating heavy rush during the jatara season, the temple authorities have taken a key decision to ensure uninterrupted darshan and avoid inconvenience to devotees.

Notably, it is customary for devotees travelling to Medaram to first offer prayers at the Sri Bhimeshwara Swamy Temple and seek the blessings of Lord Sri Bhimeshwara. “As part of these arrangements, the Sri Bhimeshwara Swamy Temple, an affiliated shrine of the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple, will remain open round the clock on three Sundays,” temple executive officer L Ramadevi said.

Speaking to The Hans India on Sunday, Ramadevi said the decision was taken to ease congestion and provide smooth darshan to pilgrims, especially those heading to Medaram during the jatara period.

The 24-hour darshan facility will be available on January 4, 11, and 18.

Ramadevi said elaborate arrangements had been made in advance to manage the expected surge in devotees. Drinking water and buttermilk have been arranged in queue lines, while additional staff have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of rituals such as kode mokkalu, abhishekams and annapujas. Security arrangements have also been strengthened in coordination with the police department.

She appealed to devotees, particularly those travelling from distant places and pilgrims bound for Medaram, to make use of the extended darshan timings and follow temple guidelines to ensure a smooth and peaceful darshan.

The continuous darshan facility is expected to significantly ease crowd pressure and facilitate a hassle-free pilgrimage experience during the Medaram jatara season.