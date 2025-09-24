Contract awarded to supply 200 sniper rifles from UAE firm

Hyderabad: In a landmark Indo-UAE defence partnership, Edge Group’s CARACAL, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance small arms, in collaboration with ICOMM Tele Ltd, a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), has been awarded a contract to supply 200 CSR 338 sniper rifles to India’s Central Reserve Police Force.

Under the contract, the sniper rifles will be produced and delivered at the ICOMM Caracal small arms complex in Hyderabad. Hamad Alameri, CEO of Caracal, said: “This historic transfer of technology in small arms technology is a significant milestone in UAE-India defence collaboration and directly reflects our long-standing efforts to support India’s security requirements and growing defence industry.”

Sumanth Paturu, Director, Icomm Tele Ltd, said: “We are transferring world-class technology, creating high-quality manufacturing jobs in Hyderabad and strengthening India’s defence industrial ecosystem.