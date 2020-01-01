Controversial audio clip of tummalatrs leaders petition CP Tafseer Iqbal , seek action

Khammam: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders submitted a representation to Commissioner of Police (CP) Tafseer Iqbal here on Tuesday. The leaders urged the Commissioner to take action and stop the circulation of an audio clip allegedly a conversation of former Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao with a political leader from Andhra Pradesh Gattu Ramachandra Rao on social media.

The TRS leaders Sadu Ramesh Reddy, R Naresh Reddy, former sarpanch Bandi Jagadish and others met the Commissioner at his office here on Tuesday and submitted a petition signed by Nageswar Rao.

It might be noted that the audio clip has been doing rounds on social media for the past few days. In the audio clip, the alleged voice of former Minister can be heard making burning remarks against Chief Ministers of AP and Telangana and a certain community and its leaders.

However, the former Minister in his petition noted that the voice attributed to him in the clip was not his and a conversation between the two persons was falsely attributed to him. He sought the Commissioner of Police to punish those spreading it. Meanwhile, the TRS activists lodged complaints with Chunchupally, Dammapet, Mudigonda and other police stations also in erstwhile Khammam in connection with the issue.