Convocation of Satavahana University: 161 students presented gold medals; 25 awarded PhD

Karimnagar: Students should not limit themselves to academic achievements alone, but should use discipline as a compass and curiosity as fuel; one should not forget continuous learning, which is the soul of success while developing a new strength called skill,' said Governor Jishnudev Verma.

Speaking at the second convocation ceremony held at Satavahana University in Karimnagar district headquarters on Friday, he explained the importance of NAAC and NIRF rankings of universities. In his speech, he especially emphasized the need for the university to achieve high standards.

Satavahana University is one of these young universities located in the central and rural areas of Telangana, and he said that this university needs to work hard to achieve the success of students by combining equality and innovation. He emphasized that the infrastructure needed to fulfill the dreams of students should be improved.

Recalling the words of Abdul Kalam, the Governor said, 'Education gives you wings to fly. It gives you the courage to fly higher.' He wished the graduates to move forward with courage and perseverance and contribute to building a developed India through their service.

Professor BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Hyderabad Central University, praised Satavahana University for setting a shining example for the country in empowering rural and backward youth through higher education.

He appreciated Satavahana University for being forward-thinking in line with its educational, industrial and social needs by starting new courses like M. Pharmacy, LLB, BTech.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Umesh Kumar, said that the university is receiving huge donations and sponsorship from Telugu NRIs in the US.

He announced that from the academic year 2025-26, besides the introduction of M.Pharmacy, LLB (3YDC) - 2 sections, LLM (Intellectual Property Law), B.Tech. (CSE, AI, IT, ECE, Bio-Technology) courses will be introduced.

161 students who showed outstanding talent were awarded gold medals and 25 PhD students were awarded degrees.