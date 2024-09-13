Cooking equipment, blankets distributed to flood-hit people

Kothagudem: Nava Limited, a Paloncha-based company, distributed cooking equipment and blankets to Khammam city’s families devastated by the recent floods.

During a programme at Paloncha on Thursday, the company’s vice president and unit head (Telangana operation),Venkata Sarath Babu stated that the recent heavy rains and flooding have caused significant loss for the residents of Khammam’s Munneru catchment area. As part of its corporate social responsibility programme, the management of Nava Limited chose to provide 1000 families with bed linens and cooking utensils.In Ramannapet and Danavaigudem, 500 families each received the material kits.