Cop suspended over corruption charges in Warangal

Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi on Sunday suspended Warangal rural women’s police station Inspector G Satish Kumar following corruption allegations against him.

Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi on Sunday suspended Warangal rural women's police station Inspector G Satish Kumar following corruption allegations against him. Orders to this effect were issued on Saturday, according to a note issued by the CP's Office here on Sunday.

Satish Kumar, who earlier worked in the same police station, was transferred to Khammam district by the then CP Pramod Kumar as he was facing allegations of corruption at that time too.

However, Satish Kumar managed to get posted back in the same police station, allegedly with the help of a public representative.

