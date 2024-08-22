Cops bust Bihar gang, recover 4,000 used mobiles

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau apprehended an inter-State gang from Bihar purchasing old mobile phones for use in cybercrimes. They recovered three gunny bags with approximately 4,000 mobile phones from their possession.



According to Cyber Crime Police, on credible information, a few persons from Bihar were found moving suspiciously in the Power House Colony of Godavarikhani and trying to buy old mobile phones for use in cybercrimes from people at low prices by offering either plastic items or money in exchange. Officers of Ramagundam Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) proceeded to the spot and apprehended three persons.

The arrested persons were Mohammad Shamim (30), Abdul Salam (28) and Mohammad Iftikhar (32), all from Bihar. Over 4,000 old mobile phones and a bike were seized from them. Later, they nabbed Akthar Ali (37) who runs a second-hand phone purchasing shop in Rowtara, Katihar district.

On further interrogation, the gang revealed that they have been purchasing old mobile phones from people at low prices with the intent of transporting them to Bihar for one month in Ramagundam and its neighbouring districts, where the acquired mobiles would be handed over to their associates living in their village. Through the associate, the mobile phones will be supplied to the cyber fraudsters operating from Jamtara, Deoghar, and other areas of Jharkhand.

Their associate is said to repair the mobile phones by changing software and other components before selling them to cyber fraudsters. The cyber fraudsters use the repaired phones to carry out scams and share the fraudulently acquired money with their associates and others involved.

Based on the gang’s confessions, a suo moto case u/s 66 D ITA Act-2008, Sec 106 BNSS Act, Sec 318(4), 319(2), 61(2) BNS Act was registered at CCPS, Ramagundam TGCSB.

The CSB advised people not to sell or give their old mobile phones to unknown persons. If old phones are sold to unknown persons, there is every chance of being used in cyber fraud; because of the device identity, the sellers are also suspected in the crimes. Hence, the public should be very cautious while selling their old phones.