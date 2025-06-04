Cops bust drug peddling gang; cocaine and ephedrine worth Rs 1 crore seized

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, Cyberabad Special Operation Teams Balanagar zone along with Kukatpally Police apprehended a gang, including a serving police constable from Andhra Pradesh while they were planning to sell the Cocaine mixed with Ephedrine at Kukatpally. Police seized drugs worth Rs 1 crore from their possession.

Police arrested Gunashekar, a supplier and a constable Tirupati, Unnam Surendra alias Suri, Dothireddy Haribabu Reddy, Chegudi Mercy Margaret, Shaik Masthan Vali, Devaraju YesuBabu, all native of Andhra Pradesh and Appanna, a peddler from Bangalore. The accused were intercepted near Jaya Nagar, Kukatpally, while searching for buyers. Police seized 820 grams of Cocaine mixed with ephedrine worth Rs 1 crore, a digital weighing machine, and five mobile phones from them.

According to police, during the ongoing investigation, it was revealed that the main accused Gunasekhar, a serving Task Force Police constable in AP, had proposed the sale of Ephedrine for profit. Surendra, who was looking for easy money, was attracted to the proposal and along with his associates conspired to sell the drug in Hyderabad where there is high demand.

N Koti Reddy, DCP, Balanagar Zone, said that on May 29, Surendra collected 820 grams of drug Cocaine mixed with Ephedrine from Gunashekar at Tirupati and proceeded to Hyderabad via Guntur. The group assembled at Jaya Nagar, Kukatpally and planned to distribute the contraband. On June 2, while they were moving towards Bhagyanagar, Kukatpally in search of consumers, the patrolling police intercepted them based on suspicious movement and behaviour.

One of the accused attempted to flee but was apprehended. Upon questioning and searching, the team recovered 820 grams of Cocaine-Ephedrine, a digital weighing machine, and mobile phones used in the conspiracy. The seizure was made as per NDPS Act procedures.

Cyberabad Police requested parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children and feel free to approach police or pass information if any suspicious activity is noticed.