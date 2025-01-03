Cops crack down on city kite shops selling Chinese manja

Hyderabad: After Hans India published a story on Saturday, December 28 headlined “Deadly strings that govt fails to snap” on the kite markets being flooded with Chinese manja, the Hyderabad police raided several kite shops in Mangalhat. Police registered 18 cases and arrested 22 persons for selling banned Chinese manja.

Police said they have seized a total of 1,094 bobbins that were made with synthetic products or non-biodegradable items from their possession.

Further, police warned the kite shop holders not to sell the banned Chinese manja; the police informed them that if anyone fails to follow the instructions, severe action will be initiated against them.

Police said, “We have conducted several meetings in the area with the locality people and the customers who used to come to purchase the manja regarding proper precautions they should take when flying kites. We instructed that the kite flying must be organised from buildings that contain a compound wall or railing to avoid falls from the building,” said K Venkata Reddy, ACP Goshamahal.

Venkata Reddy said that customers have been strictly instructed not to purchase the banned Chinese manja, and any failure in following the instructions will make them liable for punishment.