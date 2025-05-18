Cops crackdown on illegal cattle smuggling

Khammam:Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt on Saturday said that seven check posts have been set up at the district and State borders under the Khammam Commissionerate to curb illegal cattle smuggling.

Speaking in a video conference with police officers, the Commissioner said that these special check posts will work in coordination with the animal husbandry department staff in shifts and cases will be registered if cattle are illegally transported.

He instructed the police officers to take all necessary precautions in the transportation of cattle, especially considering the upcoming Bakrid festival and to take legal action against those who transport cows and calves illegally.

He clarified that every vehicle transporting cattle should have valid documents. He also ordered that the rules and regulations should be thoroughly examined in the case of cattle transported from border states.

He said that in the backdrop of the beginning of the festival season, a media monitoring cell has been set up to take strict action against those who post hateful, provocative and obscene posts on social media that disrupt religious harmony.

The check posts are set up at Paladugu (Wyra), Bhaswapuram Cross Road (Konijerla), Hanuman Thanda (Kallur), Venkatagiri Cross Road (Khammam Rural), Sublade Cross Road (Thirumalayapalem), Paleru Singarenipalli Plaza (Kusumanchi), and Vallabhi (Mudigonda).