Cops hold awareness programme on ‘digital detox’

Hyderabad: Focusing on vital topics such as the impact of social media, online frauds, the growing drug menace, and the importance of personality development, the Hyderabad city police held an informative and engaging awareness programme at St Patrick’s High School in Secunderabad on Wednesday.

Over 300 students, faculty members, and others attended the meeting, which aimed to educate the youth on several pressing issues that they may encounter in their daily lives, especially in the digital age. The session was designed to empower students with knowledge and practical advice to navigate these challenges confidently.

The north zone DCP, S Rashmi Perumal, emphasised the positive and negative impacts of social media on young minds, stressing the need for responsible usage. Key points included managing screen time, avoiding harmful content, and understanding the risks associated with oversharing personal information.

With the rise of digital platforms, the DCP educated students about various types of cybercrimes, such as phishing, identity theft, and scams, urging them to be cautious while sharing personal details online. Practical tips were provided on recognising suspicious activity and securing online accounts.

Speaking about the drug menace, Rashmi Perumal said a major focus was the increasing threat posed by drug abuse among youth. She highlighted the signs of drug addiction, the impact on physical and mental health, and the legal implications of drug-related offenses. The importance of seeking help and maintaining a healthy lifestyle was underscored.

The session concluded with an interactive discussion on personality development, emphasising self-confidence, communication skills, and emotional intelligence. The DCP encouraged students to cultivate positive habits, build strong interpersonal relationships, and focus on their academic and personal growth.

Additionally, a recommendation was made to display safety contact numbers prominently, including the local SHO (Station House Officer), Sector SI (Sub-Inspector), and Dial 100 for emergencies. This would allow citizens and business owners to quickly reach out to the authorities in case of any untoward incidents.