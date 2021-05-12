Cops implement strict implementation of lockdown in old Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The first day of lockdown was implemented successfully in the united Karimnagar district on Wednesday. Police officials took tough measures in implementing lockdown in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Sircilla districts. Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana along with ACP Umender took necessary steps in implementing lockdown successfully in five municipalities, one Corporation and 12 towns present under Ramagundam Commissionerate.

After observing a pregnant woman walking under the scorching sun at Gandhi Chowrastha in Godavarikhani, ACP Umender sent her in his vehicle along with women constables as escort to her destination. Keeping in view of more number of deaths during Covid first wave after people from neighbouring Maharashtra State entered the district, Jagtial SP Sindhu Sharma took fool proof measures to prevent people from Maharashtra to enter the district. In Sircilla, SP Rahul Hegde monitored vehicle checking at several areas in Sircilla.

Under the supervision of Karimnagar Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy, drone cameras and command control vehicles were used to access the situation along with conducting vehicle checking in Karimnagar, Huzurabad, Jammikunta and Choppadandi areas. Steps were being taken to issue challans to those, who violated rules and came out unnecessarily.

Speaking on the occasion, Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy said the police department played a vital role in preventing the spread of coronavirus, which was first detected in Karimnagar district in the State by taking immediate measures. Keeping in view of the past experiences, drastic measures are being taken to ensure public safety in the district during corona second wave.

He warned people not to come out unnecessarily and their vehicles will be seized. He reminded that the people, whose vehicles were seized during first lockdown, are still making rounds to the court to release them. Meanwhile, all shopping malls, cinema theatres, business centres, grocery stores, wine shops, bakeries, including vegetable markets remained closed after 10 am. RTC buses and private vehicles ran during the first four hours of relaxation only. Emergency services, banks, medical shops and vaccination centres remained open and functioned as usual with the relaxation orders given to them.