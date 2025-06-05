Cops increase inspection to curb illegal cattle transport

Khammam: As part of the control of illegal cattle trafficking, as per the orders of Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt, Additional DCP Prasada Rao visited the check posts set up at Paladugu, Konijarla Mandal Bhaswapuram Cross Road and Hanuman Thanda in Kalluru Mandal under Bonakallu Police Station on Wednesday and made several suggestions to the police officers to be vigilant. “There should be continuous monitoring at the check posts specially set up to control illegal cattle trafficking,” ordered the DCP, adding that the rules and regulations of each vehicle transporting cattle should be examined.

He advised that no organization/activist, except the police, should stop the vehicles themselves to prevent illegal trafficking of cattle, and that if illegal trafficking occurs, information should be given to the police.

He said that not only border check posts, but also surprise checks will be conducted in the district headquarters. He said that if anyone is caught smuggling, their vehicles will be seized.

The DCP said that tight security arrangements have been made at necessary places to ensure that Bakrid is celebrated without any untoward incident and with religious harmony.