Cops issue advisory, caution netizens on novel cybercrimes

Hyderabad: The cybercrime police issued an advisory for citizens and asked them not to share addresses, locations, phone, Aadhaar, PAN, DoB, or any personal detail with anyone over the phone or in messages. The police cautioned that cyber fraudsters are coming out with different modus operandi to trap and fleece the public.

“In each of these cases and similar ones, the procedure to safeguard yourself is simple: cut the call, note the number, and block it. Do not press any numbers during the call; don’t listen to them. Simply cut the call and block the number. Just be aware when they are putting pressure on you, intimidating you, or forcing you to act or respond immediately,” the advisory said.

Digital hygiene tips: