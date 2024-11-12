Cops issue advisory, caution netizens on novel cybercrimes

Live
Highlights
Hyderabad: The cybercrime police issued an advisory for citizens and asked them not to share addresses, locations, phone, Aadhaar, PAN, DoB, or any personal detail with anyone over the phone or in messages. The police cautioned that cyber fraudsters are coming out with different modus operandi to trap and fleece the public.
“In each of these cases and similar ones, the procedure to safeguard yourself is simple: cut the call, note the number, and block it. Do not press any numbers during the call; don’t listen to them. Simply cut the call and block the number. Just be aware when they are putting pressure on you, intimidating you, or forcing you to act or respond immediately,” the advisory said.
Digital hygiene tips:
- If you are called about how the TRAI is going to disconnect your phone, do not respond. It is a scam.
- If you are called by FedEx about a package & asked to press 1 or whatever, do not respond. It is a scam.
- If a police officer calls you & talks to you about your Aadhaar, do not respond. It is a scam.
- If they tell you that you are under ‘digital arrest’, do not respond. It is a scam.
- If they tell you that drugs have been discovered in some package meant for you or sent by you, do not respond. It is a scam.
- If they say you can’t tell anyone, do not listen to them. Inform Cyber Crime Police at 1930.
- If they contact you using WhatsApp or SMS, do not respond. It is a scam.
- If anyone calls you and tells you they have sent money to your UPI id by mistake and that they just want their money back, do not respond. It is a scam.
- If someone says they want to buy your car, washing machine or sofa and say they are from the Army or CRPF and show their id card, do not respond. It is a scam.
- If someone says they are calling from Swiggy or Zomato and need you to confirm your address by pressing 1 or anything else, do not respond. It is a scam.
- If they ask you to share OTP just to cancel the order or ride or whatever, do not respond. It is a scam. In any case, do not share your OTP with anyone over the phone.
- Never answer any calls on video mode.
- If confused simply switch off your phone & block that number.
- Never press on any link written in blue.
- Even if you get a notice from the topmost police officer, CBI, ED, IT Department, do verify offline.
- Always check if such letters are from authorised Govt portals.
