Cops pay tributes to Chakali Ailamma

Nizamabad: The 126th birth anniversary of Chityala Chakali Ailamma was celebrated on Sunday at the Police Commissionerate headquarters ground in Nizamabad. Reserve Inspectors Shekhar and Shailender garlanded the portrait of Chakali Ailamma and paid tributes and police personnel at the headquartes also paid tributes on the occasion.



Meanwhile, ZP Chairman Vittal Rao, Municipal Corporation Chairperson Neetukiran and Additional Collector Chitra Mishra garlanded the statue of Chakali Ailamma at Hanuman Junction in Vinayak Nagar on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the ZP chairman said that Ailamma fought against landlords during Nizam government.

Municipal chairperson Neetukiran said Chakali Ailamma fought against bonded labour courageously. She said women should take Ailamma as an ideal and move ahead with confidence.

NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy, State Rajaka Sangham president Manasa Ganesh, district president Shankar, Mahila Sangam president Ramadevi, youth association president Shravan, representatives of various caste groups and district officials were present on the occasion.