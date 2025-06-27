Cops recover stolen amount of `17 lakh in 2 hours

Hyderabad: The Domalguda police apprehended 2 persons involved in a theft case. Police recovered the total theft amount of Rs 17 lakh from the possession of the offenders in just two hours.

The arrested accused were identified as Jethin Raj Yadav (21) of Moosarambagh and Souda Abhilash (18) of Malakpet.

According to police, they received a complaint on June 26 from one Gopal Taparia residing at Anand Nagar. In the complaint, he stated that he has been running a chit fund business under the name Manbhavana Chit Fund Private Ltd., with branches located at Abids and Ranigunj.

Jethin has been working for him for the past six months as a collection boy. On June 25, Jethin was sent from the Abids office to go to Jubilee Hills for the purpose of collecting amount from Pankaj Agarwal. Jethin reached the temple and collected an amount of Rs 17 lakhs from Pankaj Agarwal and placed it in a bag.

K Shilpa Valli, DCP Central Zone said that the complainant made a phone call to Jethin to inquire about his location. He informed that he was at Himayatnagar and would be reaching in 15 minutes. However, he did not arrive. “After 20 minutes, he attempted to contact him again, but his phone was switched off. Later, he contacted his father and was informed that Jethin had met with an accident at Upper Tank Bund and that the bag containing the cash was missing,” said DCP.

The local enquiries and CCTV footages have proved that Jethin has pulled up a story to create a scene of theft of cash when he accidentally fell down from bike on Tank Bund but in fact after collecting the amount from Pankaj Agarwal has handed over the bag to Abhilash. He went to Gandhi hospital for treatment and came to police station acting as a victim.

On further questioning, he confessed that the bag is in his house. Accordingly, the bag with an amount of Rs 14,50,000 was recovered and Abhilash was also apprehended and Rs 2,50,000 was recovered from his possession.

The swift action of the police led to detection and recovery of amount within two hours.