Cop’s son gets Gr-II post under compassionate grounds

Hyderabad: P Prithvi Raj, the son of Late P Murali, Additional DCP (CAR Hqtrs) was presented with the post of Deputy Tahsildar under Group-II services, by relaxing rules. As per a GO, Murali expired last year while in service.



Following a request from the family, the government has decided to provide employment to the son of the deceased police officer. Prithvi Raj was presented with the post of Naib-Tahsildar on compassionate grounds and considering this instance as a special case.